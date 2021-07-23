STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

It's expected that all 18-plus beneficiaries will be vaccinated against Covid by Dec 2021: Centre

As on July 20, 2021, a total of 34.83 crore doses have been supplied free of cost by the Government of India to states and UTs, he told the House.

Published: 23rd July 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi vaccine

A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The pace of COVID-19 vaccination across India is amongst the fastest in the world and in view of the evolving nature of the pandemic, it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a written reply, said while there have been instances of vaccine wastage in states and Union territories (UTs), but extra doses have also been extracted from a given vial according to the Co-WIN portal.

"The vaccine doses wasted and maximum possible doses extracted beyond the labelled quantity are taken into account to arrive at vaccine wastage figures for a state," he noted.

The minister was responding to a question on whether the states/UTs are not keeping up the pace of the vaccination and wasting the doses.

ALSO READ | Covid vaccines being used in country required to be stored within 2-8 Degree temp range: Centre

"Between May 1, 2021 to July 13, 2021, a total of 2.49 lakh doses were wasted, while 41.12 lakh extra doses were extracted beyond the labelled quantity," he said.

Mandaviya underlined that regular review meetings are held with states and UTs to review all aspects of the vaccination drive, including vaccine wastage, and they are advised to keep the wastage to the minimum.

Regular advice in this regard is also communicated to them through regular letters from the Ministry of Health, he said.

Asked if the government has decided to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the entire population free of cost on priority basis and if so, the target fixed to administer the doses, the health minister said according to Revised Guidelines for Implementation of National COVID Vaccination Program, which came into effect from June 21, all citizens aged 18 years and above, irrespective of their income status, are entitled to free vaccination at all government vaccination centres.

The COVID-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence.

ALSO WATCH:

"In view of the dynamic and evolving nature of COVID-19 pandemic, no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of the vaccination drive, however, it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021," he said.

Mandaviya further informed that in accordance with the 'Revised Guidelines for Implementation of National COVID Vaccination Program', the Centre is procuring 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country.

These vaccines are provided free of cost to states/UTs on the basis of their pro rata target population, consumption pattern and vaccine wastage.

As on July 20, 2021, a total of 34.83 crore doses have been supplied free of cost by the Government of India to states and UTs, he told the House.

Two vaccines, namely Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech, that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the national regulator are being procured by the central government for free supply to states/UTs, the minister said.

Apart from these two vaccines, Sputnik V marketed in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Moderna vaccine have also received permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the national regulator.

Sputnik V is being used in private hospitals for Covid vaccination, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Vaccine in India Government of India Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp