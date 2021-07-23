STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Judicial independence must, no parallel legal system: SC 

The colonial mindset towards district judiciary needs to change if the faith of citizens is to be preserved, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hrishikesh Roy observed.

Published: 23rd July 2021 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  District judiciary being the first line of defence of citizens who have been wronged, its independence is cardinal to the administration of justice, the Supreme Court said on Thursday, while pulling up Madhya Pradesh government and police for attempting to shield the husband of a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA, accused of murdering a Congress leader.

The colonial mindset towards district judiciary needs to change if the faith of citizens is to be preserved, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hrishikesh Roy observed, as the trial judge had alleged that he was being subject to political pressure.

The top court said trial court judges work amidst appalling conditions, lack of infrastructure, inadequate protection and there are examples of judges being made targets when they stand up for what is right.

Cancelling the bail granted to the MLA Rambai Singh’s husband, Govind Singh, by Madhya Pradesh High Court in the murder case of Devendra Chourasia, the top court said judiciary should be immune from political pressures and considerations.

“There cannot be two parallel legal systems, one for the rich and resourceful and those who wield political power and the other for ‘small men’ without resources and capabilities to access justice, the SC said.

“The existence of a dual system will only chip away the legitimacy of the law,” it added.

Pronouncing the judgment on the plea of Chourasia’s son Somesh, the bench said the high court misapplied legal principles and committed a grievous error in granting bail to the accused.

Observing that an effort was made to shield the accused from administration of justice, the apex court directed transfer of Govind Singh to another jail under directions of the DGP to ensure fair proceedings.

The bench reprimanded the police for “failure” to complete the investigation of the murder. The accused evaded arrest despite issuance of warrants and the intervention by the top court, and the state provided security to him because his wife happened to be an MLA, the court noted.

The bench asked the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC to conduct an inquiry into the sessions judge’s allegation of political pressure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Bahujan Samaj Party Congress
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp