STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Interfaith marriage ceremony held after being called off amid threats

Rasika Adgaonkar and Asif Khan were married at a hotel in Nashik as per Hindu rites, followed by a 'nikah' ceremony in the Muslim tradition, the sources said.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ten days after the parents of a 28-year-old woman in Maharashtra''s Nashik district called off her marriage ceremony with a Muslim man due to pressure from their Hindu community members, the ceremony was held on Thursday, family sources said.

Rasika Adgaonkar and Asif Khan were married at a hotel in Nashik as per Hindu rites, followed by a 'nikah' ceremony in the Muslim tradition, the sources said.

In a letter to his community's body earlier this month, the woman's father, a jeweller, had said they decided not to go ahead with the July 18 wedding ceremony following protests on social media after the wedding invitation card went viral.

Rasika and Asif had a registered marriage in May were scheduled to tie the nuptial knot at the July 18 ceremony, which the online protesters had described as a case of 'love jihad'.

A member of Rasika's community said Asif was her private tutor a few years ago and that was how they got to know each other.

The registered marriage did not evoke any harsh reaction within the community but her family came under a lot of pressure after the invitation card of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media, a community member said.

Social media posts and messages related to the marriage ceremony were widely circulated on WhatsApp groups and the woman's family members also received telephonic threats, he said.

The woman's father, who is an office-bearer of the community body, consulted family members after the stiff opposition on social media and decided to call off the July 18 wedding ceremony.

However, the ceremony was held on Thursday after the controversy subsided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Interfaith Marriage Love Jihad
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp