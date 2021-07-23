Rajasthan government to reopen schools from August 2

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Schools are all set to reopen in Rajasthan which were closed due to COVID-19. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has announced the opening of all schools in the state from August 2 by tweeting after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday evening.

The government has decided to start classes in schools, colleges and universities. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that a separate SOP for opening school wills be issued by Home Department in a day or two.

"We had proposed to the Chief Minister that schools are closed for almost two years and education of backward sections of children is being disrupted in rural areas, so all schools should be opened, which has been approved," said Dotasra.

आज हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में प्रदेश के सभी विद्यालयों को 02 अगस्त से खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है।@rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 22, 2021

He added that at present there is no risk of COVID-19 in young children and there is also no clarity about the third wave of COVID. "If the third wave comes, then schools can be closed again in view of the circumstances at that time, but for the time being, all the schools will be opened from August 2," he clarified.

Dotasra empasised that all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in schools and not more than 20 children will be accommodated in a class room. "The health and education of the children will be taken care of and the department will issue guidelines in this respect within a couple of days," he said.

Schools, colleges have been closed for students since March 2020. In the meeting of the Council of Ministers, there was a detailed discussion about starting classes in various educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities.

The Council of Ministers sought the opinion on opening schools and colleges from experrs who showed a positive attitude on this. It was agreed in the Council of Ministers that educational institutions should be opened by following the COVID-19 protocol and taking all the precautions.