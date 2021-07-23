STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi: Despite heavy rains, activists form human chain seeking justice for Father Stan Swamy

According to the members of Jharkhand PUCL, the event was a part of the national campaign, called by more than 100 organisations, against the institutional murder of Stan Swamy.

Activists form a human chain to protest against the death of Father Stan Swamy

Activists form a human chain to protest against the death of Father Stan Swamy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Several activists, intellectuals, students, representatives of different social organisations, came together at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Friday to form a human chain seeking justice for Father Stan Swamy.

Despite heavy rains, people stood together with placards protesting against the alleged injustice.

According to the members of Jharkhand PUCL, the event was a part of the national campaign, called by more than 100 organisations, against the institutional murder of Stan Swamy, draconian laws like UAPA and growing attacks on the right to dissent.

"Despite heavy rains, more than 100 people actively participated for form the human chain at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi seeking justice for Father Stan Swamy," said a PUCL member Arvind Avinash. He added that a memorandum will also be handed over to Governor Ramesh Bais seeking justice for Father Stan Swamy.

The letter prepared by the activists’ demands following:

  • Justice for Stan Swamy

  • Repealing of UAPA, sedition act and other draconian laws

  • Release all political prisoners

  • Restore Right to Bail

  • Accountability for filing false cases and Compensation to victims

  • Jharkhand government should immediately withdraw all Patthalgadi cases against Stan Swamy and all others

  • Jharkhand government should stop usage of UAPA and sedition act and end police repression.

