STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of monsoon session; Parliament sees Opposition ruckus again

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray raised the issue of Sen being threatened by a minister, but the chairman said it happened after the House was adjourned.

Published: 23rd July 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | Youtube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remaining period of the monsoon session after a motion moved by the government was passed by the House.

Soon after the obituary references and laying of papers, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion for Sen's suspension after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) member snatched papers from Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore those in the House on Thursday.

The motion was passed by a voice vote and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Sen to leave the House.

The TMC members protested and raised objection to the manner in which the motion was brought without listing it in the day's business.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray raised the issue of Sen being threatened by a minister, but the chairman said it happened after the House was adjourned.

Soon after Sen was asked to leave the House by the Chairman after a motion was passed against him, TMC members raised strong objections on the suspension and raised uproar.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan had moved a motion for Sen's suspension after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) member snatched papers from Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore those in the House on Thursday.

Congress and other opposition members also demanded a discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue and created uproar.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon.

He earlier urged the government and the opposition to sit together and evolve a strategy to help run the House smoothly.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon for Question Hour, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh requested Sen to withdraw himself from the Rajya Sabha saying the motion had been accepted by the Chairman.

"Dr Shantanu Sen, a motion moved and accepted by the chairman and I therefore ask you to kindly withdraw yourself from Rajya Sabha," he said.

As the protest from the opposition members continued, the Chair was forced to adjourn till 12.30pm.

The Lok Sabha too was adjourned for the day on Friday after opposition members continued to raise slogans against the Government on various issues.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, asked protesting members to take their respective seats.

During the brief period for which the House functioned, resolutions were passed to appoint and elect new members in various Parliamentary panels as some of the members have become Ministers in the recent reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.

As opposition uproar continued, Solanki said that such behaviour does not suit senior elected members of the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Opposition members have been protesting over various issues for the fourth straight sitting of the Monsoon session.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House met in the morning, forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

The Lok Sabha will meet on July 26 after a routine weekend break.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shantanu Sen Rajya Sabha Trinamool Pegasus Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp