STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Dalit student forced to shave off moustache by 'upper caste' men

The incident took place in the morning of July 18 in Shimlana village under the Bargaon police station limits when the six "upper-caste" men held youth and hurled abuses at him.

Published: 23rd July 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NOIDA: A Dalit youth was allegedly made to shave off his moustache by a group of "upper-caste" men in western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, with police saying an FIR has been lodged against the accused.

Police have also booked the barber who shaved off the moustache of the Dalit youth, a college student in his early 20s, who was taken to his salon by the group of men belonging to the same village.

According to the complaint by the youth, the incident took place in the morning of July 18 in Shimlana village under the Bargaon police station limits when the six "upper-caste" men held him and hurled abuses at him.

The group, which was armed with weapons, then took him to a local salon where he was "forced" to get his moustache shaved by the barber while the whole episode was video-graphed and later shared on social media.

An FIR was lodged at the Bargaon police station on Thursday after a complaint by the youth under Indian Penal Code Sections 147, 148 (both related to rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provoking breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have also been slapped against the seven accused, including the barber, police said.

"A video of the incident went viral on social media after which a complaint was made at the local police station in which the complainant said some men of his Shimlana village misbehaved with him and assaulted him," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said.

"The FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law. Police teams have been formed to trace the men involved in the episode and they would be arrested soon, Sharma added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit youth moustache shave caste oppression oppression
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp