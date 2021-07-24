STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amarinder successfully handled farmers' protest, directed them to Delhi Border: Jakhar

His comments is nothing short of openly admitting that Congress directed the farmers to protest at the Delhi Border.

Published: 24th July 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Hailing Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for successfully managing the farmers' protest, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar created a controversy, saying if there had been someone else in place of Captain, the Punjab government would have faced the wrath of the farmers' anger rather than the Central government.

Jakhar said that if there had been any other Chief Minister other than Captain Amarinder Singh, then, the protests being held against the BJP government at the Centre today would have been against the Punjab government and Congress as entire Punjab came out in protest against the new farm laws,

Speaking at the Congress ceremony to commemorate the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new state party chief, Jakhar said, "The whole of Punjab came out in protest of the farm laws. At that time, if there had been any other chief minister, other than Captain Amarinder Singh, then, the protests being held against BJP today would have been against us (Punjab governemnt and Congress). He (Amarinder Singh) handled them brilliantly and sent them there (Delhi border)."

He also stated that the route to the national revival of the Congress party goes via Punjab and the road to Punjab Congress' return to power goes via Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

"The route to the national revival of the Congress party goes via Punjab, and the road to Punjab Congress' return to power goes via Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan," added Jakhar referring to the incidents when two youths were killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari on October 12. Police had also opened fire on protesters at Kotkapura, leaving many injured, the same day.

Meanwhile, farmers were permitted to protest at Jantar Mantar with limited numbers not exceeding 200 persons for Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and six persons for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) from 11 am to 5 pm daily.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reached Jantar Mantar as farmers began their protest against farm laws. Tikait had earlier said that the farmers will hold their own Parliament sessions at Jantar Mantar.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws. So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties.

