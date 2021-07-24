STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Angered by 'custodial death' of youth, Bihar mob attack cops, woman constable killed

The mob indulged in heavy stone-pelting and fired gunshots in the air, leaving many police personnel injured.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Bihar police used for reprsentational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JEHANABAD (Bihar): A female constable died after being run over by a vehicle here while trying to quell a mob which in protest against a custodial death indulged in heavy stone-pelting and fired gunshots in the air, leaving many police personnel injured.

The busy Jehanabad-Arwal highway remained jammed for hours on account of the trouble that erupted in Parasbigha police station area of the district, said Sub Divisional Police Officer, Jehanabad, Ashok Kumar Pandey.

"The mob was furious over the death of one Govind Manjhi who was arrested some time back for engaging in liquor trade. He had been remanded to judicial custody and lodged at a jail in the adjoining Aurangabad district", he said.

Notably, sale and consumption of liquor is completely banned in Bihar where the Nitish Kumar government had brought in a stringent prohibition law six years ago.

"Manjhi died at the jail on Friday. As the news reached here, residents of his village squatted on the highway blaming the death on physical torture. When a police party tried to assuage them, they took recourse to violence", said Pandey.

The SDPO said the constable, Kanti Devi, "was hit by a vehicle while she was engaged in the operation and she succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital".

"The agitators indulged in heavy stone-pelting and fired a few shots from unlicensed firearms. Several police personnel have received grievous injuries. We have arrested five people in this connection. A heavy deployment of police is in place to keep the situation under control," said Pandey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parasbigha Mob Violence police brutality custodial murder Bihar police Bihar violence
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp