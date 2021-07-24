STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam Congress demands Supreme Court-monitored probe into snooping row 

A delegation of the Congress's Assam unit, led by Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor Jagadish Mukhi.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Congress's Assam unit, led by Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor Jagadish Mukhi, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe over the allegation of snooping.

The memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, was submitted to Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here.

"It is very clear that the Pegasus spyware was used by the BJP government against the opposition for their political gain," Bora said.

"This illegal surveillance using the spyware against the opposition leaders, constitutional authorities, journalists and others is an attack on Indian democracy and violation of right to privacy," he added.

The Congress demands a Supreme Court-monitored judicial inquiry to find out the role of government officials involved, Bora said.

He also demanded action against all such officials found involved in the illegal surveillance.

The Congress also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Congress Snooping row snooping Pegasus Ripun Bora
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp