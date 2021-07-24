Assam Congress demands Supreme Court-monitored probe into snooping row 

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Congress's Assam unit, led by Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor Jagadish Mukhi, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe over the allegation of snooping.

The memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, was submitted to Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here.

"It is very clear that the Pegasus spyware was used by the BJP government against the opposition for their political gain," Bora said.

"This illegal surveillance using the spyware against the opposition leaders, constitutional authorities, journalists and others is an attack on Indian democracy and violation of right to privacy," he added.

The Congress demands a Supreme Court-monitored judicial inquiry to find out the role of government officials involved, Bora said.

He also demanded action against all such officials found involved in the illegal surveillance.

The Congress also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue