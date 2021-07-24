STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress appoints Bhupen Borah chief of Assam unit

The party has also named three working presidents -- Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupen Bora has been appointed as Assam Congress chief. (Photo | Twitter/Bhupen Bora)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress on Saturday appointed Bhupen Borah as chief of its Assam unit, replacing party Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora for the post.

Continuing the organisational revamp in various units, a party statement said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Bhupen Bora as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and also named three working presidents -- Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

The organisational changes in the state unit came weeks after the party's defeat in the assembly polls for which it entered into a grand alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and some other parties but failed to stop the BJP from coming back to power.

The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing APCC president Ripun Bora, the statement said.

Bhupen Borah and Rana Goswami are being relieved from their present responsibilities as All India Congress Committee secretaries, it said.

In another appointment, Loken Singh was appointed interim president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect till a full-time chief is named.

Also, the party named Arya Kumar Jnanendra as chief organiser for the Odisha Pradesh Congress Seva Dal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bhupen bora Assam congress chief
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp