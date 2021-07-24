STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress to woo Mamata? Party prefers for more 'dosti', less 'kusti' with Trinamool

The development took place at a time when Banerjee apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics and is scheduled to visit Delhi next week.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Congress vice-president Diptiman Ghosh on Friday hinted that the party is open for an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress both at the national and the state level.

The development took place at a time when Banerjee apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics and is scheduled to visit Delhi next week.

"We will try more for dosti (friendship) and less for kusti (wrestling)," Ghosh said on the possibility of an alliance between the two parties in West Bengal, as the leadership of the two entities are reaching out to each other at the national level to jointly fight the BJP, along with some other opposition parties.

He said that the Congress, being a Gandhian party, will extend its hand again if it is rebuffed once.

He, however, hastened to add: "But how many times?" Ghosh said that the Congress will continue to criticise the TMC government if it finds any lapse on its part.

Reacting to the comment of Ghosh, senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said that any decision on an alliance will depend on party chief Mamata Banerjee and the Congress' Sonia Gandhi.

"It is neither for him (Ghosh) nor me to comment on the issue," Roy said.

The Congress fought the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections in alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the newly-formed ISF.

The Congress, for the first time in the electoral history of the state, could not win a single seat in the assembly elections and could garner only 2.94 per cent of vote share.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diptiman Ghosh Congress Trinamool Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp