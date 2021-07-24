STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India exceed 43 crore: Health ministry

Three states namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Published: 24th July 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Woman gets vaccine

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43 crore with nearly 46 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The 22,80,435 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,72,190 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday.

"India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43,26,05,567 with nearly 45,74,298 vaccine doses administered on Saturday," the health ministry said in a statement.

Cumulatively, 13,77,91,932 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 states or union territories have received their first dose and 60,46,308 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry said.

