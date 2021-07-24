STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Four minors among nine killed in explosion caused by LPG cylinder leakage

The incident took place on Tuesday night (July 20), but the victims - labourers and their family members - died over the last couple of days during treatment.

Published: 24th July 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four children and five others have succumbed to severe burn injuries they had suffered in an explosion and fire that was triggered by leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder in a room on the outskirts of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident had occurred on the night of July 20.

While eight victims - labourers and their family members - died in the last couple of days during treatment, another one succumbed on Saturday.

All of them were from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"Leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder had triggered explosion and fire, in which 10 persons, including children and women, had suffered severe burn injuries.

The incident has claimed the lives of nine of them so far.

They were undergoing treatment at the civil hospital," inspector P R Jadeja of Aslali police station said.

Three persons died during treatment on Thursday, five others succumbed on Friday and one more on Saturday morning, he said.

The labourers and their family members were sleeping in the small room when the gas from their cylinder started leaking.

When their neighbour knocked on their door to alert them about it, one of the labourers got up and switched on the light, which triggered a spark and led to the explosion due to concentration of gas, another police official said.

The 10 injured persons included the neighbour who had come to alert them, and all of them were rushed to the civil hospital for treatment, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rampyari Ahirwar (56), Rajubhai Ahirwar (31), Sonu Ahirwar (21), Seema Ahirwar (25), Sarju Ahirwar (22), Vaishali (7), Nitesh (6), Payal (4), and Akash (2), all natives of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, the inspector added.

"One injured person,identified as Kulsinh Bhairwa (30), is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical," Jadeja said, adding that he hails from Kudgaon in Karauli in Rajasthan, he said.

Jadeja said that the bodies of the deceased were being sent to their native village in Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat fire Gujarat Blast LPG cylinder blast
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp