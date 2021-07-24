IRCTC launches three pilgrim special tourist trains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said they have launched three pilgrim special tourist trains covering all the major pilgrim locations in the country on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Addressing mediapersons at a press conference here, IRCTC, Secunderabad, deputy general manager DSGP Kishore said that the objective of the special tourist trains is to take people to famous pilgrim destinations in the country at cost-effective prices. He also said necessary safety measures are being taken in all the trains to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said that the Pilgrim Special Tourist Train for Uttara Bharat Yatra (North India tour) will start from Renigunta via Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet and Nagpur covering destinations such as Agra, Mathura, Vaishnodevi temple, Amritsar, Haridwar and New Delhi.

“Based on the type of class, the price has been fixed from Rs 10,400 to Rs 17,330 per person,” Kishore said. Referring to IRCTC domestic flight package to tourist places across the country, he also said, “We are blocking the seats ahead of our competitors so that we can give our best to the customer. When compared to others, the corporation is getting less margin on the sale of air tickets.”

For booking

Vij: 0866-2572280, 8287932312, 9701360675

website: www.irctctourism.com