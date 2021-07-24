STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IRCTC launches three pilgrim special tourist trains

Based on the type of class, the price has been fixed from Rs 10,400 to Rs 17,330 per person, DSGP Kishore said. 

Published: 24th July 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Officials of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said they have launched three pilgrim special tourist trains covering all the major pilgrim locations in the country on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Addressing mediapersons at a press conference here, IRCTC, Secunderabad, deputy general manager DSGP Kishore said that the objective of the special tourist trains is to take people to famous pilgrim destinations in the country at cost-effective prices. He also said necessary safety measures are being taken in all the trains to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

He said that the Pilgrim Special Tourist Train for Uttara Bharat Yatra (North India tour) will start from Renigunta via Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet and Nagpur covering destinations such as Agra, Mathura, Vaishnodevi temple, Amritsar, Haridwar and New Delhi. 

“Based on the type of class, the price has been fixed from Rs 10,400 to Rs 17,330 per person,” Kishore said. Referring to IRCTC domestic flight package to tourist places across the country, he also said, “We are blocking the seats ahead of our competitors so that we can give our best to the customer. When compared to others, the corporation is getting less margin on the sale of air tickets.”

For booking
Vij: 0866-2572280, 8287932312, 9701360675
website: www.irctctourism.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRCTC pilgrim special trains Pilgrim Special Tourist Train for Uttara Bharat Yatra Vijayawada pilgrim train Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp