STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra plans to relocate people living in hilly areas in view of landslides: CM Thackeray 

Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Taliye village of Raigad district, where a landslide on Thursday evening has claimed at least 37 lives so far.

Published: 24th July 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Raigan flood

A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that in view of the incidents of landslide, the state government would come up with a plan to permanently shift and relocate people living in hilly areas.

He also said that a policy would be formulated for the management of water as parts of the state, especially the western Maharashtra region, witnesses floods during the monsoon due to a rise in river water levels.

Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Taliye village of Raigad district, where a landslide on Thursday evening has claimed at least 37 lives so far.

"In view of such incidents (of landslide), people living on hill slopes and hilly areas would be shifted and relocated. A plan would be made to shift small settlements from such places," he said.

Apart of Taliye village, major landslides have occurred at least at five other places in the state during the torrential rains in the last couple of days.

Two more such incidents took place in Raigad district, while three others have happened in Satara district.

Five bodies have been recovered so far in a landslide at Ambeghar village in Satara.

The chief minister assured all assistance to the victims and relatives of those who lost their lives during floods.

"You will be taken care of. Don't worry," he told the villagers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra landslide Maharashtra Rains Taliye village
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp