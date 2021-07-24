STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra rains: Panchganga river level dips as rain intensity reduces in Kolhapur 

Parts of Raigad, Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, have been worst affected by the floods.

Published: 24th July 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kolhapur

NDRF team carries out rescue and relief operations at a flood-affected area in Kolhapur. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PUNE: The rain intensity in flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra reduced on Saturday afternoon, leading to a slight fall in the water level of the Panchganga river, officials said.

However, at 55.2 feet, the river is still flowing way above the danger mark of 43 feet.

The water level of the Panchganga river was recorded at 55.2 feet at the Rajaram weir on Saturday noon. It had reached 56 feet at 6 AM, officials said, adding the intensity of rains has reduced since this morning.

Notably, during the 2019 floods in Kolhapur, the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir had reached 55 feet.

Meanwhile, residents living in areas near the Panchganga river are being evacuated to safer places by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local officials.

Kolhapur superintendent of police Shailesh Balkawde said the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Shiroli village continues to remain closed for vehicular traffic due to the accumulation of water on the road.

Parts of Raigad, Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, have been worst affected by the floods.

Besides that, heavy rains have been pounding parts of the Satara district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolhapur Maharashtra rains Maharashtra floods Panchganga river
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp