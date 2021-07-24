STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai Diary

The party’s prospects in the next election are unclear, however, Patole has succeeded in grabbing more media attention than his rival politicians in recent times.

Published: 24th July 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Patole’s emerging stardom  
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole ensures that he spends most of his time at his Tilak Bhavan office meeting people. Patole is a full-time Maharashtra Congress president and has been making all-out efforts to rejuvenate the party in the state. He has stirred some controversy or the other that has kept him in the limelight. The party’s prospects in the next election are unclear, however, Patole has succeeded in grabbing more media attention than his rival politicians in recent times.

Even ministers find it tough to meet Uddhav 
In Maharashtra, the governor’s office is more approachable than that of the chief minister’s, even for ministers. According to sources, Governor Bhagat Singh Kosyari’s office quickly gives appointments after verifying the credentials of the persons wanting to meet the governor. By contrast, it is difficult to get an appointment to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Even ministers in his government have to think twice before seeking appointments as rejections are more common than acceptances. As a result, the government publicity department issues more press notes for programs at Governor’s Office than the Chief Minister’s Office.

Munde sisters in a spot as father’s glory fades
Once upon a time in Maharashtra, the name of late Gopinath Munde carried a weight in the BJP. However, today, his daughters Pankaja and Pritam Munde are struggling to stay relevant in the party. The party’s leadership is no longer concerned about the sisters. The recent cabinet expansion has given them a clear message that if they want to stay in the party, they can do so without any expectations. Otherwise they may leave. If they leave, they could face probe by central agencies. If they stay, they must worry about wasting some important years of their political career.

Centre’s go-to man in Maharashtra  
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis may have failed to bring the BJP back to power in Maharashtra. However, he continues to wield some influence over the party’s national leadership, which listens to his opinion. Pritam Munde, the sister of Pankaja Munde, once a CM aspirant and Fadnavis’ rival was ignored while Bhagwat Karad, close to Fadnavis, was made a minister. Recently inducted cabinet ministers from Maharashtra—Narayan Rane, Dr Bharati Pawar, and Kapil Patil—all had the backing of Fadnavis

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp