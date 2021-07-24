Nadda on Goa trip to take stock of BJP's poll preparations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief JP Nadda will visit Goa over the weekend to take stock of poll preparations. Assembly elections in the saffron-run state are due in February. Nadda will review the party’s strength at booth levels.

The BJP on Friday said the party president will “guide the MPs and legislators in Goa during the review meeting”.

Nadda’s visit comes soon after BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh making the groundwork in the state during his meetings with party leaders in Goa.

Santhosh, with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, who is in-charge for the party in Goa, held meetings with state ministers and MLAs to gauge the situation.

The BJP’s challenge in Goa will be beating anti-incumbency against the party-led government, in the absence of former chief minister and Union minister, the late Manohar Parrikar.

Nadda’s task is cut out, said a senior BJP functionary. He has to put the party in shape in Goa, where the saffron outfit will be challenged by Congress, which has traditionally been seen to be strong there.

On Friday, the BJP chief along with Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah, held meetings with Union ministers and MPs from Gujarat.

The BJP is also bracing for the Gujarat Assembly elections later next year.

The BJP’s message to MPs and ministers in the poll-bound states remains talking about the benefits of the Centrally sponsored schemes to the people on the ground.