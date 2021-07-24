STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC refuses to stay demolition at Khori village, dismisses UN experts’ concern

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on staying the eviction of villagers living in Khori Gaon settlement at Faridabad, Haryana.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on staying the eviction of villagers living in Khori Gaon settlement at Faridabad, Haryana. 

During the hearing, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar also brushed aside the concerns raised by the Office of UN High Commission for Human Rights regarding people being rendered homeless due to the demolition, carried out to clear the Aravali forest area of encroachments.

“The UN should have read our previous orders and paperbooks,” the bench remarked when senior advocate Meenakshi Arora highlighted the UN report regarding the eviction. 

“We find it extremely worrying that India’s highest court, which has in the past led the protection of housing rights, is now leading evictions placing people at risk of internal displacement and even homelessness, as is the case in Khori Gaon,” a statement by the UN rights experts read. 

The statement was in response to the SC direction to completely remove Khori settlements by July 19.

The SC order came on a petition by residents challenging the demolition of 2,000 homes in the area. During the hearing on Friday, Arora sought some relaxations in evictions in view of the fact that the monsoon had commenced, apart from the Covid-19 threat.

The bench responded that the authorities will consider the same and also stated that if there is any grievance during the eviction, then it can be raised before the court. The SC also granted four more weeks to Faridabad municipal corporation to remove the encroachments after the civic body said unauthorised structures on nearly half of the total 150 acre area hds been cleared.

The SC, which reiterated that all unauthorised structures standing on forest land in the area be removed without any exception, granted time to the civic body noting the ‘humongous task’ involved.

Four more weeks to clear encroachment

The counsel for Faridabad municipal corporation told the bench that three more weeks are required to comply with the top court’s order to clear all unauthorised constructions on forest land. The court granted four more weeks to remove the encroa-chments on the forest land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khori Gaon Supreme Court
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp