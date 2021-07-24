STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held over plot to topple Jharkhand govt, cash seized

"The three arrested persons have also confessed that they were in touch with some of the MLAs and were trying to arrange cash for them," stated an official release by the State Police. 

Published: 24th July 2021 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major development, three people were arrested from a hotel room in Ranchi, allegedly for hatching conspiracy to destabilize the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand. 

According to police sources, three trolley bags have also been recovered during the raids conducted by the police from the hotel room.

An official document released by Jharkhand Police claimed that all the three accused persons have admitted their involvement in the conspiracy being hatched to topple the JMM-led alliance Government in Jharkhand.

An official document released by Jharkhand Police claimed that all the three accused persons have admitted their involvement in the conspiracy being hatched to topple the JMM-led alliance Government in Jharkhand.

The three persons who have been arrested include Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Amit Singh, and Niwaran Prasad.

Before that, an FIR against the three persons was lodged at Kotwali Police Station in Ranchi under sections 419, 420, 124-A, 120 B, and 34 of IPC along with some section 171-B of PR Act and section 8/9 of PC Act.

Notably, the FIR was lodged on the basis of a petition given to Kotwali Police Station on Friday by Congress MLA Jai Mangal Singh, complaining that some people were camping in different hotels in Ranchi and trying to topple the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand. Jai Mangal, in his petition, also claimed that those people were trying to contact some of the MLAs so that they may be lured for money and motivate them to topple the government in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, police sources further claimed that Rs 2 lakh has been recovered from the possession of three accused persons along with the details of air-travel records with some of the MLAs in Jharkhand.

Earlier, intensive raids were conducted in some of the hotels in Ranchi on a tip-off that a group of people was hatching a conspiracy to topple the present government in Jharkhand on Thursday evening till late night on Friday, during which the three persons were arrested.

