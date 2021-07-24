Tokyo Olympics: Women anti-Naxal commando unit 'Danteshwari Fighters’ cheers for Mirabai Chanu

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Danteshwari Fighters, the all-women anti-Naxal unit engaged as the anti-Maoist unit in south Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, took a short break from work when they learnt that weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, they joined the groups who cheered the Indian contingent by giving the ‘victory punch’ for the Indian players. “What a superb start for India. Her accomplishment inspires us too. It equally symbolises women empowerment for the Indians”, the women squad in uniform extolled.

"The Danteshwari Fighters, out on an operation, were much delighted as they eulogised Chanu’s achievement that opened the account of India in Tokyo," said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada SP.

The women fighters deep inside the forested terrain in the virtual war zone of south Bastar gathered and cheered in their own style to boost the morale of the Indian contingent in the Olympics.

“While we are here displaying our strong domination against the rebels, the 127 players from India will exhibit the same competence in different games at the Tokyo Olympics that the world will see, and win the maximum number of medals for the country this time. The good wishes and prayers of Danteshwari Fighters are with them”, they exclaimed.

The women's squad is named after the local Goddess Danteshwari.