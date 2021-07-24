STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

YouTube removes Bengal BJP chief's videos on post-poll violence

In his Twitter handle, Ghosh posted the videos with a caption: "Some of the illustrious achievements of the Trinamool Congress government in past two months".

Published: 24th July 2021 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday shared YouTube videos of purported post-poll violence in the state, but the authorities of the website removed them as they violated its community guidelines.

YouTube was compelled to remove the clippings shared by Ghosh on Twitter as there were scenes of "brutal violence" but that is the real situation in West Bengal, state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed.

In his Twitter handle, Ghosh posted the videos with a caption: "Some of the illustrious achievements of the Trinamool Congress government in past two months".

However, the visuals were soon removed by YouTube with the message: "The video has been removed for violating YouTube community guidelines.

" The video-sharing website removes posts that violate its community guidelines that "are designed to ensure that our community stays protected".

It pulls contents for violating its policies regarding hate speech and harassment, spam and deceptive practices, violent or graphic content policy and violations of its terms of service.

Ghosh, an MP, on July 21 alleged that over 30 BJP activists were killed in post-poll clashes in West Bengal.

The state BJP chief was not available for comments on the deletion of the videos, Bhattacharya, however, said, "The violence was brutal, it exceeds all civilised norms. That is why YouTube is shocked and compelled to remove the videos. As stated by our party for over two years and the NHRC now, this is the real situation of West Bengal."

In an indictment of the Trinamool Congress government, a committee, constituted by the NHRC on the order of the Calcutta High Court to investigate alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence, had said in its report that the situation in the state is a manifestation of "Law of Ruler" instead of "Rule of Law".

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on July 22 claimed that BJP was using fake videos to back up its "concocted stories" about post-poll violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
youtube dilip ghosh youtube community guidelines
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp