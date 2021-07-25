BJP demands SIT probe into the alleged plot to topple JMM-led government in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Terming entire episode of the alleged plot to topple the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand as fishy, State BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi on Sunday has demanded impartial probe into the matter by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting High Court Judge to get into the details of the matter.

Talking to the media persons at State BJP Office in Ranchi, Marandi also questioned the role of Jharkhand Police as none of the officials so far have come forward with details of the case, given the fact that the three accused persons have been booked under sedition law.

Notably, three persons -- Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Amit Singh and Niwaran Prasad, were arrested, allegedly for hatching conspiracy to destabilize the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand. Marandi also demanded immediate release of the three persons arrested in the case.

"BJP demands immediate release of the three persons arrested in the case. We also demand an impartial probe into the whole episode by forming a SIT headed by a sitting High Court Judge to get into the details of the matter," said Marandi. BJP will not sit back till SIT probe is ordered in the case, as being in the opposition, it is also their responsibility to protect the rights of the people of Jharkhand, he added.

ALSO READ: Why is 'colonial' sedition law still required 75 years after independence, SC asks Centre

"This heinous act of the State Police is unforgivable and could not be ignored at any cost," opined Marandi.

Warning the State Police for becoming a tool of the State Government, Marandi, said that the officials involved in the entire episode would not be spared at any cost and action will be taken against them once the BJP Government comes to power. “Some of the senior officials in Jharkhand Police are under the misconception that the current governments will last forever,” said the BJP legislative party leader. He also appealed police department not to become the tool of the ruling alliance.

Putting police department into the docks, Marandi also questioned why, despite being a serious matter where people have been charged for sedition, none of the senior police officials came forward to explain the entire episode and publicized the evidences on the basis of which the three persons were arrested.

According to Marandi, one of the accused persons was a fruit seller; another one is a contract labourer, while the third one is unemployed. He also questioned how such people would hatch a conspiracy to topple the government.

Meanwhile, State Police is tightlipped over the issue.