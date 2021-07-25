STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Condition of NSCN-IM general secretary Muivah stable

The octogenarian Muivah, chief negotiator of the NSCN-IM’s peace talks with the Centre, was rushed to the hospital after he had reportedly complained of “uneasiness”.

Published: 25th July 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Thuingaleng Muivah

Thuingaleng Muivah (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The condition of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, who was admitted to a hospital in Nagaland’s commercial town Dimapur on Saturday, is stable, the insurgent group said on Sunday.

“Yes, he is still in the hospital. He is doing well,” NSCN-IM leader W Saya told this newspaper.

The octogenarian Muivah, chief negotiator of the NSCN-IM’s peace talks with the Centre, was rushed to the hospital after he had reportedly complained of “uneasiness”.

He tested positive for Covid a day after the leaders of the rebel group had held a meeting with the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue recently. The committee is made up of all 60 Nagaland legislators.

The NSCN-IM had entered into a ceasefire with the Central government in 1997 and since then, both sides have held over 100 rounds of talks within and outside the country.

The Centre is also separately holding the peace talks with eight other extremist groups which came together a few years ago under the banner of “Naga National Political Groups” or NNPGs.

