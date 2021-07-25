Congress will emerge as king not kingmaker in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: Gurjar

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Senior Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar on Sunday asserted that his party would emerge as the "king" not kingmaker in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"In 2022, the power of UP will be in the hands of the Congress, and we will form the government with full majority," Gurjar told PTI.

Asked as to whether the Congress will be donning the role of king or kingmaker, the Congress co-incharge of UP said: "We will be in the role of king."

Asked if a jump from the party's current tally of seven seats in the state assembly to 200+ was unrealistic, he said: "When the BJP can form the government at the Centre, while starting from two MPs, then we too can reach that figure from seven. The journey may be tough, but we will make it easy. The public is going to vote for us, and it will also repose its faith in us."

Gurjar also said that in the past 30 years, the BJP, SP and the BSP have damaged Uttar Pradesh.

"Ab parivartan ka sankalp hai, parivartan hi vikalp hai (We have resolved to bring about a change. Change is the only option)," he added.

Gurjar said the party would bank on the wisdom of elder leaders, and enthusiasm of the youth would be harnessed at the same time.

Under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyaan, new party presidents have been elected in 75 districts and new city presidents of 831 block committees, Gurjar said.

"The Congress is preparing an army of 1.64 lakh office bearers. This is a mission planned at the behest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," he said.

Asked why the momentum among party workers fizzles out after All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit, Gurjar replied: "There is undeniably a charisma in her personality.

Whenever people of UP have been victims of injustice, be it in Hathras, Unnao, Sonbhadra or Lakhimpur Kheri, she stood with them like a rock and fought for their rights.

"The party, which has been out of power (in the state) for more than 30 years, has been speaking for the people in the strongest possible manner," he added.

"If anyone has played the role of opposition in the state in the last four-and-half years, it is the Congress. The agenda of the BJP is to divide the people, while the agenda of the Congress is to unite them," he explained.

Asked about the BJP referring to the Congress General Secretary as a "political tourist", Gurjar said: "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not believe in political tourism, she believes in sharing the pain and agony of the people, wiping their tears.

She believes in rising above the party lines, making an emotional connection with the people."