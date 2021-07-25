STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi Police arrests managing director of firm from Mumbai in Rs 100 crore cheating case

Accused Ramchand Karunakaran, who played a prominent role in siphoning off funds, was one of the directors of IL&FS Rail Ltd and the managing director of IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd.

Published: 25th July 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The managing director of a firm was arrested from Mumbai by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in a 2018 case related to cheating, forgery, and criminal misappropriation of approximately Rs 100 crore, police said on Sunday.

Accused Ramchand Karunakaran, who played a prominent role in siphoning off funds, was one of the directors of IL&FS Rail Ltd and the managing director of IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd, they said.

Police said he was arrested in Mumbai on July 20.

He was produced in court and remanded to police custody for further investigation in the case.

According to police, a case was registered in 2018 on the complaint of Ashish Begwani, Director of Enso Infrastructures (P) Ltd, who alleged that in August 2010, he was approached by the directors of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd for an investment.

Allured by their promises, his company invested Rs 170 crore in IL&FS Rail Ltd in order to take 15 per cent stake in IL&FS Rail Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Gurgaon Rapid Metro project.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) R K Singh said, "Over a period of time, the complainant observed that the company is not performing profitably and funds are being misused.

"It is alleged that bogus contract orders worth Rs 21.88 crore were issued to a firm named Silverpoint Infratech Ltd but no work was executed by this company. The invoices raised by the Silverpoint Infratech Ltd were forged and fabricated. IL&FS Rail Ltd did this to inflate its expenditure and show less profit in its books," he said.

The officer said It is alleged by the complainant that the directors of the alleged company IL&FS Rail Ltd and other officers of the company intentionally siphoned off the funds of the company to the tune of Rs about 70 crore causing loss to their firm.

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused had made payments to several companies without executing any work. They could not give any satisfactory reply about the contracts awarded to the questioned companies," Singh said.

"It is also found that no estimate was taken, no name and address of any of the contractors was given or kept in record. Money was routed through several layers of the different shell companies," Singh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi police IL&FS MD arrest 100 crore fraud
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp