STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh sees 12 additions to COVID-19 tally, active cases now 148

With 72,360 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,39,99,557, he added.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

The study was observed within a period of nine to ten months starting from March 2020 on 42 patients with COVID-19 GBS.

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Sunday added 12 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 7,91,750, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,512 as no death was reported during the day, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,090, leaving the leaving the state with 148 active cases, he said.

With 72,360 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,39,99,557, he added.

An official release said 2,78,67,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,628 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,750, new cases 12, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,81,090, active cases 148, number of tests so far 1,39,99,557.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp