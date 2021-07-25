STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maoist killed in DRG-CRPF operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma 

The exchange of fire lasted for about one-and-a-half hours following which the rebels escaped into the forest, an official said.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Representational photo (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SUKMA: Security forces gunned down a cadre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the strife-torn district of Sukma, about 500 km south of Raipur on Sunday.

The encounter took place at the remote forested terrain of Chintagufa, which happens to be the stronghold of the left-wing extremists.

“A joint team comprising of CRPF, District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on the search operation ahead of the Maoist’s Shahidi Saptah. The rebels opened fire on the forces while it was crossing the hilly landscape. The attack was swiftly retaliated by the forces. The body of a naxal has been recovered. The troops are yet to return”, said Sunil Sharma, the Sukma district police chief.

The Maoists had given a call to its cadres to observe a martyrs' week "Shahidi Saptah" from July 28 to August 3.

There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces in the gun-battle, the SP stated.

Sukma is among the seven Maoists-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF Sukma encounter Sukma Naxal Encounter STF
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp