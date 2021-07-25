STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine dead, three injured in multiple landslides in Himachal's Kinnaur; PM announces ex-gratia

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people, killing nine and injuring two, according to the police.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 07:22 PM

ITBP personnel carry an injured after a landslide at Batseri of Sangla valley in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.

In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

