STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pegasus snooping allegations baseless; opposition left with no issue: JP Nadda

He also said that although the Centre was ready to hold talks over different issues, the "disappointed" and "issueless" opposition parties led by Congress were disrupting the proceedings of Parliament

Published: 25th July 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday termed as baseless the Pegasus snooping allegations, and hit out at the opposition parties over it saying that there was no issue left with them.

He also said that although the Centre was ready to hold talks over different issues, the "disappointed" and "issueless" opposition parties led by Congress were disrupting the proceedings of Parliament.

Nadda was speaking to reporters here at the end of his two-day Goa visit.

Replying to a question over the Pegasus snooping row, he said, "It is baseless. It is issueless. The opposition parties led by the Congress do not have any issue which they want to raise for people. That is why they raise this kind of issue."

ALSO READ | If France, Israel can order investigation into Pegasus snooping matter, why not India: Chidambaram

Last Sunday, an international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO.

However, the government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.

Speaking about frequent disruptions of the parliamentary proceedings, Nadda said, "We are ready for all types of discussion, but Congress along with other opposition parties, has become disappointed and issueless and hence resorts to such disruptions. They do not know what to do. They want to stop Parliament over issueless things."

"But people know that despite all their efforts, the productivity of Parliament has broken all the records under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the business has broken all the records," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J P Nadda Pegasus snooping Pegasus row Pegasus
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp