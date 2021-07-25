STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Separate force like NDRF to be formed in all Maharashtra districts, says CM amid flood situation

The number of deaths due to flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents in parts of Maharashtra reached 113 on Sunday with one more casualty reported in the last 24 hours.

Published: 25th July 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel during a rescue operation at a flooded area after rain in Kolhapur. (Photo | PTI)

Army personnel during a rescue operation at a flooded area after rain in Kolhapur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the rain havoc in parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a separate force on the lines of the NDRF will be set up in all districts of the state and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will also be strengthened.

The number of deaths due to flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents in parts of Maharashtra reached 113 on Sunday with one more casualty reported in the last 24 hours, while 100 people were missing after the monsoon fury, the state government said.

So far, 50 people have also been injured in these incidents, the government said in a statement.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding in Ratnagiri district of the Konkan region.

Addressing a press conference in the rain-battered town, Thackeray said, "Considering the frequent natural calamities, a separate force on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be set up in all districts of the state. Similarly, a flood management machinery will also be set up."

He directed the local administration to provide food, water and medicines to the displaced people.

Thackeray also said he will not celebrate his birthday on July 27, in the wake of the rain havoc claiming several lives in Maharashtra, and asked people not to put up hoardings or come to meet him in person.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra floods: 'Central war room' formed for coordination among 3 services for rescue operations

He said there should be no public programmes on his birthday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged people to contribute to the chief minister's relief fund.

Meanwhile, Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, who also visited the rain-hit Chiplun town, lashed out at the chief minister over flood management, saying the local administration was irresponsible.

"There is no chief minister or administration in the state," alleged Rane, the Maratha leader having pockets of influence in the coastal Konkan region.

The state government had not made arrangements for providing food to the displaced people, the Union minister said, adding that he will submit a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra rains Maharashtra floods
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp