STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Adityanath launches portal to seek feedback from public on government schemes

The https://up.mygov.in/ is a platform to disseminate the schemes of governance and to know the opinion of common citizens on them, the UP government said in the statement.

Published: 26th July 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the 'MyGovUP' portal, a platform aimed at increasing people's participation in governance by seeking their opinion on the state government's schemes, according to an official statement.

The https://up.mygov.in/ is a platform to disseminate the schemes of governance and to know the opinion of common citizens on them, the UP government said in the statement.

Speaking at the virtual event, Adityanath said democracy is a system of governance 'of the people, for the people and by the people'.

"Prior to 2014, public participation in the government was negligible, there was no place for the feelings and thoughts of the common citizen. But in July 2014, within two months of the formation of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, the platform 'MyGov' was launched," he said.

The platform, launched by the prime minister to realize the spirit of democracy through technology, has played a big role in achieving the goal of good governance in the last seven years, Adityanath said.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we realized how we can send the benefits of the schemes of governance with complete transparency and honesty to crores of people using technology," the chief minister said.

With the help of technology, over 80,000 e-posh machines have been installed in fair price shops and connected to the government's portal, he said.

"Today, more than 15 crore people are being given the benefit of the Public Distribution System. Foodgrains are being distributed to people in more quantity than before, which has saved up to Rs 1,200 crore. Overall, through technology, schemes can be made credible and corruption can be stopped," Adityanath said.

MyGov, the citizen engagement platform launched by PM Modi on this day in 2014, completed seven years on Monday.

MyGov Uttar Pradesh was jointly launched on Monday by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and CM Adityanath.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State; Ajay Prakash Sahwhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY); Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov and various MyGovSaathis also joined the event via virtual mode.

IT Minister Vaishnaw congratulated the MyGov team for its role in ensuring participative governance, saying, "MyGov has worked to realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive good governance through digital empowerment of citizens."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp