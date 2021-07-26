STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP failed to provide 24X7 electricity, AAP will if it comes to power in Goa: Arvind Kejriwal

His remarks came after Delhi Power minister Satyender Jain and his Goan counterpart Nilesh Cabral debated on Monday on power issues of the state.

Published: 26th July 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Goa's power minister admitted that his party has failed to provide 24X7 electricity but the AAP will ensure "free and uninterrupted" power if it forms the government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

His remarks came after Delhi Power minister Satyender Jain and his Goan counterpart Nilesh Cabral debated on Monday on power issues of the state.

"Excellent debate between Delhi and Goa power ministers. Good for democracy. Nilesh Cabral admitted that BJP failed to provide 24x7 electricity to Goans after so many yrs of rule. BJP also won't provide free electricity. Satyender Jain promised free and uninterrupted power in Goa too, like Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal, during his visit to Goa on July 14, had said each family in the state will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the state Assembly elections, due in February next year.

In 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the AAP had drawn a blank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Satyender Jain Nilesh Cabral Goa free electricity Free power scheme Goa electricity
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp