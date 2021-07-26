CM Yogi Adityanath reviews preparedness against possible COVID third wave in Ayodhya

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: To ensure that adequate medical infrastructure and resources is in place to combat the anticipated third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the medical and health facilities in Ayodhya on Sunday.

He visited the Raja Dashrath Medical College in Ayodhya and monitored the facilities available for treatment of Covid patients. He also went for the on-ground inspection of the recently installed oxygen plant and reviewed other healthcare facilities available for COVID patients.

To firm up preventive measures in view of a third wave, the Chief Minister also asked the district administration to formulate a detailed action plan to check any further spread of the virus.

“Medical colleges are important institutions for better, superior and special health care facilities. But in the last 70 years, the state had only 12 medical colleges. The present government has either built or sanctioned 32 medical colleges,” the CM told journalists. “There are no medical colleges in 16 districts. We’re planning to set up medical colleges in these districts on PPP model before December,” he maintained.

Committed to strengthening the existing and to expand the health and medical infrastructure in the state, he said, “UP has made rapid progress from getting the first Covid test conducted from the lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune in 2020 to becoming the leader by conducting maximum Covid rests.”

Emphasizing that testing is the backbone for curbing the transmission of Covid-19 as it helps early detection of cases, their isolation and contact tracing, CM asserted that the state government has been making its best efforts to expand the facilities to further enlarge the testing capacity which is already now nearly 4 lakh tests a day.

While reviewing presentations on the work being done to transform Ayodhya into a tourism hub, he said those coming to Ayodhya should receive world-class facilities.

“Ramnagari offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and the state government is working dedicatedly for its development. Ayodhya will shine globally as lakhs of devotees and pilgrims will visit the city in the coming time," he added.

The Chief Minister reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and also visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site to inspect the progress made in the construction of the temple and also performed an ‘Aarti’ at the Hanuman Garhi Temple.