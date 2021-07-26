Covid-19: Uttarakhand lags behind in vaccination drive

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has committed to complete vaccination of the entire 18 plus population in state by December 31, 2021 but the state lags behind, revealed the vacvination data of the state.

On July 15, with 170 days was left for the year to be over, the daily vaccination target was 65,192 doses.

Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation have been analysing Covid 19 data since the first case surfaced in Uttarakhand said, "Since fewer doses have been administered during the past 10 days, the average daily target for next 160 days has increased to 66,157."

The state government is able to administer 49,759 doses per day on average.

According to state government data, total 80.50 lakh adult population has to be vaccinated which will require total 1.61 Crore doses to be administered to entire adult populace of the hill state.

Out of this requirement, around 50 lakh have been administered already.

Till July 24, total 55,16,244 doses were administered out of which 42,03,963 people have been administered first dose while 13,12,281 have been administered second dose.

According to the state government, the hill state has total population of 49,34,219 in age-group of 18-44 years, 27,95,247 in age-group of 45+, 1,28,002 healthcare workers and 1,93,216 frontline workers.

All in all, total 80,50,684 people are to be vaccinated in the state with 16,101,368 doses.

Still the state needs total of 1,10,82,718 doses to achieve full vaccination of the adult population of the state.