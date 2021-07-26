DRDO to fund incubation centres working on defence-related problems: Chairman G Satheesh Reddy

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation would fund incubation centres that work on defence-related problems, its Chairman G Sateesh Reddy has said. The DRDO would also collaborate with universities on long-term projects, under the Directed Research Programme, for two or three decades, he said.

Sateesh Reddy, who was on a three-day visit to his home state, interacted with SRM University-AP Pro-Vice Chancellor D Narayana Rao, Vice-Chancellor VS Rao, scientists and faculty of the university.

He said fresh B.Tech graduates would be provided a financial assistance of up to Rs one crore each for setting up incubation centres that could find solutions to defence-related problems. "If these fresh graduates could rope in an industry as a partner, we can then extend financial assistance up to Rs 10 crore," he added.

DRDO has also started joint PhD programmes with universities and institutions across the country, wherein the defence body's scientists would act as co-guides. Research scholars enrolled for the programme would get an opportunity to work in DRDO labs during the tenure, Sateesh Reddy said.

The countrys premier defence research organisation has also started M.Tech programmes in defence technologies jointly with the universities. Apart from completing the course in the university, the students would get to do their project work in DRDO labs in the second year.

SRM Pro-Vice Chancellor Narayana Rao said the DRDO was ready to collaborate with their university on a few projects relevant to their needs.