STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army pays tributes to its soldiers at Drass war memorial

President Ram Nath Kovind was scheduled to visit the Drass memorial to pay homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the war but the plan had to be change due to bad weather.

Published: 26th July 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat laying wreath at Kargil War Memorial, Drass

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat laying wreath at Kargil War Memorial, Drass. (Photo| Twitter/ @proudhampur)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army paid rich tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan at the Drass war memorial in Ladakh on Monday. In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil.

It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory). The solemn ceremony to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was held at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Lt Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tributes to the slain soldiers as part of a ceremony symbolising 'shraddhanjali' (homage) from the entire nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind was scheduled to visit the Drass memorial to pay homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the war but the plan had to be change due to bad weather. Instead, he visited the Baramulla war memorial in north Kashmir and laid a wreath there.

In 2019 also, Kovind's flight could not take off from here due to bad weather and he laid a wreath at the war memorial in Badamibagh Cantonment, which also houses the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps. PRO Defence Musavi said this year, the Kargil Vijay Diwas coincides with the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame' reaching the Kargil War Memorial.

The journey of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame' across the country commemorates 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The proceedings at the Kargil War Memorial commenced with the reception of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame' by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in the presence of GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi, GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey and GOC 16 Corps Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar and other officers, gallantry awardees, 'Veer Naris', next of kin of the slain soldiers and civil dignitaries, Musavi said.

It was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony by civil and military dignitaries, he said. The gallantry awardees of the Kargil War, next of kin of the bravehearts, and 'Veer Naris' also paid tributes to the fallen heroes, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Vijay Kargil Vijay Diwas Kargil War 1999 war Indian Army Drass war memorial
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp