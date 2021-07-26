STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra sees 4,877 new COVID-19 cases, lowest after February 17; 11,077 recover

With 1,48,138 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,69,95,122, he said.

Published: 26th July 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,877 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day spike after February 17 this year, and 53 fatalities, lowest in the last two weeks.

The new additions raised the tally of cases to 62,69,799 in the state and the toll to 1,31,605, the health department said. Maharashtra had reported 4,787 infections on February 17. Among the 53 deaths reported in the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Kolhapur region reported the highest 22 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

At 4,877, the cases dipped significantly on Monday compared with Sunday when 6,843 infections were reported while the number of fatalities also came down as against 123 recorded on the previous day.

With 11,077 patients being discharged after treatment during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 60,46,106 so far, leaving the state with 88,729 active cases, a health department official said.

Currently, 5,01,758 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra and 3,518 people are in institutional quarantine, the official said, adding the state's case recovery rate now stands at 96.43 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.

With 1,48,138 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,69,95,122, he said.

Notably, Akola, Nandurbar, Wardha, Bhandara and Godia districts, along with Chandrapur and Wardha municipal corporations did not report any fresh coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai saw 297 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and eight fatalities, taking the tally to 7,34,415 and the toll to 15,845.

Mumbai region comprising Mumbai city saw 920 new cases and 16 fatalities, which raised the overall caseload to 16,35,553 and the fatality count to 34,105, the official said.

With 153 new cases, the tally of infections in Pune city municipal limits mounted to 5,02,536.

The death toll remained unchanged at 8,869 with no fresh fatality being reported in the city, the department said.

Pune region reported 1,637 fresh cases during the day and nine deaths, raising the tally to 14,82,874 and the toll to 28,327, the official said.

Kolhapur region reported 1,316 new cases, Nashik 680, Latur 246, Nagpur 13, Akola 19 and Aurangabad 46. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Total cases 62,69,799, new cases 4,877, total deaths 1,31,605, fresh deaths 53, total recoveries 60,46,106, active cases 88,729, new tests conducted 1,48,138.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp