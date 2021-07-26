STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navjot Sidhu holds first meeting as Punjab Congress chief

Sidhu had detailed discussions with four working presidents about rebuilding the organisation and further strengthening the party at the grassroots level, the party said.

Published: 26th July 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu comes out of his residence as he leaves to take charge as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Days after taking charge as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday held his first meeting with four working presidents and representatives of different wings of the party's state unit.

Sidhu had detailed discussions with four working presidents about rebuilding the organisation and further strengthening the party at the grassroots level, the party said.

He also met representatives of the party's frontal organisations and cells including Youth Congress, NSUI, SC cell, BC cell and Legal cell and heard their views at the Punjab Congress Bhawan here.

Sidhu also learnt from them the details of their working and how they can play a pivotal role to further strengthen the organisation, the party said.

He also met the office staff of the Punjab Congress Bhawan.

Sidhu took the charge as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief on Friday last.

He replaced Sunil Jakhar.

Besides, the party had appointed four working presidents -- Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra -- to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the next assembly elections.

Goel, while talking to reporters after the meeting, which lasted about four hours, said Sidhu first held the meeting with the four working presidents.

Thereafter, a meeting with representatives of frontal organisations and different cells was held, he added.

Another working president Danny said the agenda of the meeting was to further strengthen the party in the state.

However, Sidhu did not talk to the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Assembly elections
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp