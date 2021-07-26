STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan: Former BJP MLA allegedly manhandled by protesting farmers in Shahjahanpur

Police said that Prem Singh Bajor was on his way to Delhi when some farmers at Shahjahanpur in Alwar district identified him and stopped his SUV.

Former BJP MLA from Rajasthan Prem Singh Bajor

Former BJP MLA from Rajasthan Prem Singh Bajor (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A former BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled and his vehicle damaged by farmers protesting against three agri laws at Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur, following which his supporters on Monday held a demonstration in Sikar and demanded arrest of the perpetrators.

Shahjahanpur Station House Officer Vikram Singh said that no complaint has been received so far in the matter. Police said Prem Singh Bajor was on his way to Delhi when some farmers at Shahjahanpur in Alwar district identified him and stopped his SUV.

Balor had an altercation with them and then, they allegedly manhandled him, tore his clothes and damaged his vehicle, police said quoting people who are the site of the incident.

They said that the farmers are agitating against the three central laws which were enacted in September last year. Sources said that some time back, Bajor, who is from Sikar, had given a statement against the protesting farmers.

