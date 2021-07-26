STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Samajwadi Party to hold series of meetings to woo Brahmins

The BSP has already started a series of 'prabuddh sammelans' under the leadership of its Brahmin face and party general secretary Satish Chandra Misra from Ayodhya.

Published: 26th July 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With an eye on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party will be holding a series of meeting of intellectuals as part of its Brahmin outreach programme. The BSP has already started a series of 'prabuddh sammelans' (intellectual meets) under the leadership of its Brahmin face and party general secretary Satish Chandra Misra from Ayodhya.

Senior SP leaders belonging to the Prabuddh cell of the party and those of the Parshuram Peeth met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday and the party president has given a go ahead to hold a series of meetings beginning from Ballia next month, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.

Unlike the BSP, SP Prabudh Sabha had been working with the people since the past one year. The Parshuram peeth led by former party MLA Santosh Pandey had also expressed the desire to hold such meetings and the party president has given a go ahead, Chaudhary said.

There is a lot of anger among the people over the continued "harassment" of Brahmins and others and also alleged atrocities during the BJP government, he said, adding that the people will be made aware that they will get justice only under the SP led government in the state.

Senior Brahmin leaders including former speaker of the state Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, president of the intellectuals cell Manoj Pandey, Sanatan Pandey and others will be chalking out the party's strategy on these sammelans.

The leaders will also be launching tours and conferences in different parts of the state to connect with the upper castes before the coming elections and apprise people of the works done by the party during the government led by it .

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had announced a campaign from Ayodhya to reach out to Brahmin voters and urge the community not to be "misled" by the BJP. Mayawati had claimed that the people from the "upper castes" were repenting voting for the BJP in the last state elections and said their interests will be safeguarded if her party comes to power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party BSP Uttar Pradesh elections UP Assembly polls Brahmins Brahmin outreach programme
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp