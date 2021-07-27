Case filed over fake Twitter account of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it has filed a complaint against unidentified people for allegedly creating a fake Twitter account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spreading "hatred".

The complaint was filed by state SP chief Naresh Uttam, who submitted screenshots of a tweet, claiming that after the party comes to power in the state, Babri mosque will be constructed at the place of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, sources said.

"An FIR was registered by SP state president Naresh Uttam against unknown persons for making a fake account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav to spread hatred. Under the patronage of those in power, the game to defame and vitiate peace is going on," the party alleged in a tweet on Tuesday.

It said the FIR was registered against unidentified people at the Gautampalli police station on Sunday evening.

The FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC and the IT Act, said SHO Ratnesh Kumar Singh, adding that the probe into the matter is on.