Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Machine rented to clean Sukhna Lake

The Chandigarh administration has for the first time rented an Aquatic Weed Harvesting Machine (AWHM) to remove weeds from the Sukhna Lake. The machine is rented for three-and-half-months from a Mumbai-based company for Rs 12 lakh per month. The administration expects to remove all the weeds from the lake within three months. The area of the lake has decreased from the original 228 hectares to 148 hectares due to heavy weed infestation, which has made the lake unattractive to tourists. The weeds growing in the lake include potamogeton crispus, hydrilla verticillata and vallisneria spiralis.

Administration to incentivise purchase of e-vehicles

The Chandigarh Administration is contemplating giving financial incentives to people to buy electric vehicles. The Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society has proposed waiving registration fee. They have already been exempted from road tax in Chandigarh till 2023. These incentives will be given to the buyers of e-vehicles that cost less than Rs 15 lakh. As per the proposal, Rs 5,000 incentive will be offered to buyers of first 1,000 e-four-wheelers with per kWh of battery capacity. Also, Rs 5,000 incentive will be offered to buyers of first 2,000 electric two-wheelers per kWh of battery capacity and Rs 30,000 incentive is proposed fo rthsoe buying for purchase of electric three-wheelers

Chandigarh ropes in 2 senior civil servants

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cleared Nitin Kumar Yadav, a 2000-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre to be posted as Home Secretary of Chandigarh and. The MHA has also cleared Anindita Mitra, a 2007-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre to be posted as Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner. These names have been sent to the Department of Personnel and Training to be placed before the cabinet appointments committee. Once cleared by the committee, the Department of Personnel will issue orders. It is more or less clear by now that both will be joining the administration

Chandigarh Airport won’t get latest landing system

Due to obstructions in the airfield, the CAT-3 instrument landing system (ILS) cannot be installed at the Chandigarh International Airport. This means the airport will continue to see flight cancellations in winters when there is thick fog and the visibility is less than 100 metres. The ILS helps pilots to safely land the aircraft at times when the visibility is poor. In fact, it allows for safe flight operations even when the visibility is as low as 50 metres. At present, the airport has CAT-2 system, which works when the visibility is 350 metres or more. Pilots require at least 100-metre visibility to safely land an aircraft.

