Cyber content governed by IT act: Ministry

Published: 27th July 2021 07:40 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Content on internet, including that on social media, is governed by the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told in response to a Parliament question on Monday. 

This was in response to a question on if the government has constituted several committees in the past to suggest a framework to keep a watch on social media. The government has notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules, 2021 under IT Act on February 25.

The Rules say that intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, will follow certain due diligence laid down. They are also required to publish privacy policy and terms of use of their platform and remove content that is in violation of any law currently in force when brought to their knowledge either through a court order or through a notice by appropriate government or its agency, it said.

The Rules also provide that digital news publishers and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) follow the Code of Ethics laid down thereunder and not publish or transmit content prohibited by law. 

A fact-check unit has been set up under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in November, 2019, the ministry told in response to another question. This unit takes cognisance of fake news both suo motu and by way of queries sent by citizens on its portal or through e-mail and WhatsApp.

This unit also responds to ‘relevant queries’ with correct information when the same pertains to the Centre or forwards them to states/UTs in other cases. The unit also has a Twitter account and posts cases of ‘fake news’ being busted. The Rules provide for due diligence by intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, and for a Code of Ethics for adherence.

