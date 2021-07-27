STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government will brazen out snooping allegations until name of NSO Group's Indian client is revealed: Chidambaram

"Who was the 'Indian client'? Was it the government of India? Was it an agency of the government? Was it a private entity?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

Published: 27th July 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government would brazen out the allegations of snooping until it is known who the "Indian client" of Israeli firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware was and that name would be revealed soon, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday.

The former home minister said that based on investigations by an international group of journalists, news portal 'The Wire' has reported that there was "an Indian client of the NSO Group".

Last week, an international media consortium reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including those of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware of the NSO Group.

The government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.

"Who was the 'Indian client'? Was it the government of India? Was it an agency of the government? Was it a private entity?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

"I am certain the client's name will be revealed soon. Until then, I suppose the government will brazen out the allegations of snooping," he said.

Amid reports that French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the Pegasus snooping allegations, Chidambaram had attacked the Centre on Monday, too, saying the only government that was "unconcerned" over the issue was that of India.

The parliamentary panel on information technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to question top government officials, including those from the home ministry, later this week on Pegasus snooping allegations, according to sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chidambaram NSO pegasus pegasus snooping row
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp