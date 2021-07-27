STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra floods claim 251 lives, 13 districts across state affected, says Nawab Malik

Extending gratitude to the Centre for helping the state government in saving lives, he hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Pary, stating that the way BJP leaders are talking is not Maharashtra's culture.

Published: 27th July 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra flood

NDRF carry out rescue operation at the flood-affected Walwa town in Maharashtra's Sangli. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Around 251 people have lost their lives and 100 others are still missing as 13 districts in the state have been severely affected due to floods following incessant rains, informed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

The NCP leader said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is also visiting the flood-affected areas and the state government has announced assistance as per National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) norms.

"Floods have destroyed the houses and crops. The decision to provide aid to floods affected people will be taken in the cabinet meeting and we are also planning to help from our party's side," Malik said.

Extending gratitude to the Centre for helping the state government in saving lives, he hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Pary, stating that the way BJP leaders are talking is not Maharashtra's culture.

"I have been saying that and even Chief Minister has also said that Central government is helping us in saving lives. But the way BJP leaders are talking is not proper. The language which they are using is not Maharashtra's culture. What Narayan Rane said after visiting the flood-affected areas is not right. He said that we should have got the chance to form a government, which is not right as one must not do such politics at this time," he added.

As the rescue operation in the state continues at a rapid pace, a total of 34 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Maharashtra.

Most teams of NDRF (8) are presently deployed at the Kolhapur district, followed by 6 teams deployed at Ratnagiri.

4 teams each have been deployed in Satara and Pune, and 3 have been deployed in Mumbai. For the districts of Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Thane, one team of NDRF each has been deployed.

2 teams of Coast Guard are also working at Ratnagiri, while 2 units of Army are deployed at Kolhapur and Sangli. 3 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working for the Raigad district and 1 team for Wardha.

A total of 142 boats, including 131 of NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra floods Maharashtra flood deaths NCP leader Nawab Malik
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp