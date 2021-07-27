STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NHRC panel members probing post-poll violence share ties with BJP: Bengal govt in affidavit before HC

The matter is scheduled to be taken up for hearing on Wednesday by a five-judge bench of the high court, presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal.

Published: 27th July 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal.

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC government in West Bengal has alleged in an affidavit filed before the Calcutta High Court that the NHRC committee which probed incidents of post-poll violence in the state "was fraught with bias against the ruling dispensation".

The affidavit, submitted to the court on Monday, also claimed that members of the panel share close ties with BJP leaders.

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee government, the NHRC panel, in its report placed before the high court recently, has underscored that "the situation in the state is a manifestation of law of ruler instead of rule of law".

It recommended CBI probe into "grievous offences like murder and rape".

Contradicting the findings of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel, which was set up by its chairman on the order of the court -- the affidavit submitted by the TMC government said, members of the committee "have close association with the Bharatiya Janata Party and/or the central government".

"The formation of the committee and the purported field teams are fraught with bias against the ruling dispensation in the state of West Bengal.

"It will be evident that the committee has been deliberately constituted to spearhead a witch hunt against the entire state machinery in West Bengal," the affidavit maintained.

The matter is scheduled to be taken up for hearing on Wednesday by a five-judge bench of the high court, presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal.

The state government, in its affidavit, has further claimed that the "NHRC "chairperson has abused the process of this honourable court and appointed only those members who are interested in conducting a hatchet job against a democratically elected government."

It said that such members who have an "inherent bias" against the ruling dispensation were chosen and accordingly "predisposed to give a negative report" on the law-and-order situation.

Under such circumstances, the credibility of the panel to investigate in an "unbiased and neutral manner" is questionable, the state government pointed out.

It noted that the committee head, Rajiv Jain, had served as the director of Intelligence Bureau under the incumbent BJP government.

He was the subsidiary Intelligence Bureau chief in Ahmedabad from 2005 to 2008, when "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat and Amit Shah a minister", the affidavit explained.

It said that another member Atif Rasheed, a former president of ABVP students' union in Satyawati College, had contested the Delhi Municipal elections in 2021 on a BJP ticket.

Contending that the state government was not given an opportunity to be heard, the affidavit said the "report ought not to be considered by this honourable court.

" Denying the allegation that the entire state machinery in West Bengal is responsible for post-poll violence, it submitted that the "police and all other competent officers of the State of West Bengal have taken all steps to prevent any violence after the declaration of results for the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly on May 2".

Several PILs filed before the high court claimed that people were subjected to assault, made to flee homes, and property was destroyed in pockets of Bengal, following the announcement of assembly poll results.

Maintaining that the acts of violence resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people, the NHRC committee report said "the local police has been grossly derelict, if not complicit, in this violence".

"The spate of violence shows a pernicious politico-bureaucratic-criminal nexus.

Moreover, this violence also attacked some pillars of democracy including rule of law, political pluralism and free, fair and secure polling," the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal post poll violence Bengal assembly elections Bengal poll violence BJP NHRC
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp