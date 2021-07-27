STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 45.73 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

The ministry further said 2,28,27,959 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:48 PM

Delhi vaccine

A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said 45,73,30,110 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 24,11,000 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 43,80,46,844 doses as per data available at 8 am today.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.  

Covid vaccine drive Ministry of health and family welfare vaccine allotment to states and UTs
