PM Modi asks BJP MPs to expose opposition for not allowing Parliament to function

The comments of the Prime Minister on the opposition come as both Houses of Parliament have been facing multiple adjournments due to ruckus created by opposition parties repeatedly.

Published: 27th July 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President JP Nadda and others at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President JP Nadda and others at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Bharatiya Janata Party MPs to expose the opposition parties as they were not letting the Parliament conduct any business, sources said.

The comments were made by the Prime Minister at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting held on Tuesday.

PM Modi also asked the ministers and MPs to have a good relationship with Opposition MPs, said sources.

Meanwhile, briefing about the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that Prime Minister also spoke about 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the party meeting and said that people have blessed us and it is an opportunity to inculcate the feeling of serving the country.

"Between August 15, 2022, and Aug 15, 2023, two workers will be handpicked to visit 75 villages per Assembly constituency. They will spend 75 hours in each village to collect ideas and noteworthy initiatives which will be collated further for the development of the country," said Meghwal.

He further said that MPs were told that they too had to ensure everyone is connected, he said in 2047 we will celebrate 100 years of independence, so we should collect ideas from people for the development of the country.

PM Modi said Azadi ka Mahotsav need to be a 'Jan Andolan', he added.

A meeting of the BJP parliamentary party was held at Parliament premises in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders were present at the meeting.

Earlier, the BJP had also held a parliamentary party meeting on July 20 before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the monsoon session. (ANI)

